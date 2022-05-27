Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 565 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $328,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
ILMN opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
