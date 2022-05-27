Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 565 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $328,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

