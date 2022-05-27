Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 10,166 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $298,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

