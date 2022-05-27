Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $351.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $327.06 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

