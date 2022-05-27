Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.57% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

