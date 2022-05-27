Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,754 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,647,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $129.59 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $117.66 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.91.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

