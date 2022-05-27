Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Blackstone by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 20,560.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,718,000 after acquiring an additional 536,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,519,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,277 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE BX traded up $7.25 on Thursday, reaching $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

