BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $678.24

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.24 ($8.53) and traded as low as GBX 585 ($7.36). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.49), with a volume of 178,575 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 675.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 803.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

