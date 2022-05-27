BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of BlackRock worth $719,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $660.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $679.25 and a 200-day moving average of $786.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

