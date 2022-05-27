BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Down 0%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.73. 870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,576,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.