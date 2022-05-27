Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSAQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 85,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

