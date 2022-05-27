Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 978,397 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 978,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,000. Saratoga Investment makes up 15.3% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned 8.08% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 33,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,107. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

