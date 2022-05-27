Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.70 Million in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Mason Industrial Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.28% of Mason Industrial Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIT remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 384,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,222. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.