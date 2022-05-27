Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. TLG Acquisition One accounts for about 1.3% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,757. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

