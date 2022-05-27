BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $8,464.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006360 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000293 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002851 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

