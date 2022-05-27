Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.31. 117,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,175,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$481.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

