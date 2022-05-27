BitCore (BTX) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $197,689.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,177.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.19 or 0.06179987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00218063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00643729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00610221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00078705 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004619 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

