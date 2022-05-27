bitCNY 1-Day Volume Tops $17.20 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 217.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,466.36 or 1.73430877 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00508810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

