BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $206.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.75.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

