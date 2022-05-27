Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $255.36

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.36 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.35). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.52), with a volume of 2,878 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 254.12.

In other Biome Technologies news, insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £5,007.60 ($6,301.25).

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

