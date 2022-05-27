Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BIOC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

