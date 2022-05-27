Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BIOC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.
About Biocept (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
