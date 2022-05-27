Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

BIG opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $874.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

