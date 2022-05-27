Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 154,656 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

