Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 207.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,724.17 or 1.78352455 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 354.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00512301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

