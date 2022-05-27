bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 2.4%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.54 ($14.40) and last traded at €13.54 ($14.40). Approximately 921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.88 ($14.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.84.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

