Berylson Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Bilibili makes up 3.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after acquiring an additional 287,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

