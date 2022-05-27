Berylson Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,043 shares during the quarter. ODP comprises about 5.7% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in ODP by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 443,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.83.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

