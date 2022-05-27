Berylson Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Vimeo makes up approximately 2.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vimeo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 1,384,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

