Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Berry worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

BRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

