Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Update

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,974,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 689,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000.

Shares of NYSE BACA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 269,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

