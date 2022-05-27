Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,435.71 ($30.65).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,421 ($30.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,756.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,462. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($38.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

