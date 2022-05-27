Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.45) price objective on the stock.

Shares of AGL stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £352.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.91. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.75 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.