Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €24.58 ($26.15) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

