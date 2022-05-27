Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beeks Trading (LON:BKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on the stock.
Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 157.60 ($1.98) on Thursday. Beeks Trading has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £103.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28.
Beeks Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
