Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beeks Trading (LON:BKSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 157.60 ($1.98) on Thursday. Beeks Trading has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £103.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28.

Beeks Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.