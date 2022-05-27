Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 73.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

