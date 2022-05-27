Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $15.43. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

