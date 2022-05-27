Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes $8.43 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000. CF Industries comprises about 2.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,723 shares of company stock worth $98,222,888. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CF traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 144,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,047. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

