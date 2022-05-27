Beaconlight Capital LLC Raises Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,431 shares during the period. Adient makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adient by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

ADNT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 16,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,488. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.