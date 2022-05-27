Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 5.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 68,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,350. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

