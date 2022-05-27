BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.18.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,681. BCE has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BCE by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BCE by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 67.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BCE by 365.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

