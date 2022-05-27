Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for 5.1% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bath & Body Works worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $6,481,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $38,035,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBWI traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. 5,794,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,146. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

