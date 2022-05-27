Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in May

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.85) to GBX 834 ($10.49) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.75.

BTDPY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 11,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

