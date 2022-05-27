Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in May

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.85) to GBX 834 ($10.49) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.75.
BTDPY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 11,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
