Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

IAG opened at GBX 128.80 ($1.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

