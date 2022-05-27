Barclays Cuts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $150.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.80.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $116.24 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.