Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

BNS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,691. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

