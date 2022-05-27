Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.68. 26,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

