Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.54.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$135.14 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.76 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$142.03. The company has a market cap of C$90.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

