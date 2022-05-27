Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$157.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$159.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$148.54.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$135.14 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.03. The firm has a market cap of C$90.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

