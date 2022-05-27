Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Stifel Europe from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.88. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

