Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. 44,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.88. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

