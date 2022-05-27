Band Protocol Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00005092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $51.58 million and $22.20 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

